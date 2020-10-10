After a summer of no tourists, winter is coming for Maine’s small businesses

Hari Sreenivasan:

Negotiations over funding for a new stimulus package seem to have stalled again after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi today called the administration's $ 1.8 trillion offer "insufficient," in part over what Democrats say is inadequate funding for state and local governments.

In our continuing series, Roads to Election 2020, we take you to the state of Maine, where small businesses that typically rely on a summer filled with tourists, have been shuttering since the start of the pandemic. For some, survival has come down to their ability to pay rent, but with no agreement in sight on a new relief package, the future remains bleak for many.

NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker has our story.