After eight months of waiting, American Samoa family reunited at home

After nearly a year of the border being shut down to flights due to the pandemic, American Samoa is beginning to repatriate its residents on flights back home under a strict quarantine protocol.

The U.S. territory has had only a small handful or virtually no cases of COVID-19, and no spread in the community.

Newshour Weekend's Laura Fong spoke to one of the hundreds of formerly stranded residents, who was separated from his wife and six kids for eight months, and was able to get on the second repatriation flight in March.