After RBG’s death, a partisan battle over SCOTUS seat

What the president said yesterday was he intends to send up a nominee very quickly. He said it would be a woman. What we don't know is when Senate Leader Mitch McConnell intends to take this nomination up, which he does. There's very little time in the Senate calendar between now and Election Day. And there's been some speculation that the vulnerable public and incumbents might not want to cast a vote before Election Day.

Now, just in the last day, several of those endangered Republicans have said they're signed on with McConnell: Joni Ernst in Iowa, Tillis in North Carolina, McSally in Arizona. And so what we don't know is, are there four Republicans in the Senate, apart from Susan Collins, who said she would prefer to wait, Lisa Murkowski, who said she doesn't think there should be a vote till the new president is chosen. Chuck Grassley, former chairman of the Judiciary Committee, has also said that. But that leaves only three if they all do that.

Many, many other Republicans have done a complete 180 around their position back in 2016 when they said no vote in a presidential year. And so it's going to be up to McConnell in the next day or two to decide does he want to try a vote now or does he want to wait till after the election and do it in a lame duck session?