Brooks and Capehart on October surprises with just a month until the midterms

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Audio

New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Amna Nawaz to discuss the week in politics, including October surprises in the U.S. and crises on the world stage with just a month until the midterms.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: