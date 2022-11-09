Georgia Senate race heads to runoff as vote count continues in Arizona

Stephanie Sy:

Yes, the Associated Press has not made calls, in fact, on any of Arizona's top-ticket races, and I want to be really careful to not draw any conclusions here, because there are hundreds of thousands of ballots primarily in Maricopa County that have yet to be counted.

Those were voters that voted yesterday or who dropped off ballots yesterday. And, by Arizona law, all of those ballots — and they say there are more of those dropped-off ballots yesterday than they have ever had — all of those have to be signature-verified and processed before they can even be counted.

But we do have results from the key races and can at least show you where the races stand currently, starting with the Senate race that you referred to. Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly is currently leading his opponent, Blake Masters, in that race by nearly 5 percent. There's 83,000 votes separating those two.

The governor's race, which Lisa talked about earlier, that's between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Trump-endorsed Kari Lake, is an absolute toss-up right now. Hobbs has a razor-thin lead. In fact, it's at 0.2 percent right now. Anything less than point 0.5 percent, Amna, would trigger an automatic recount here in Arizona.

I also want to take a look at the current results for the race for secretary of state, which we have been following closely. It involves the Democrat Adrian Fontes, the former Maricopa County recorder in 2020. And he is facing off against state Representative Mark Finchem, who we have mentioned a lot on this program because he was at the January 6 rally.

He's a four-term state representative who has led the efforts, at least in Arizona, to throw out the results of the 2020 election. He actually introduced a bill in the state Congress to that effect, to throw out the votes of Maricopa County voters in 2020.

Finchem is currently trailing Fontes by more than 4 percent. So, again, Amna, there are still a lot of votes that were cast and have not been counted. It is too early, certainly for anyone to be celebrating. But I will say this. This is closer than a lot of consultants I spoke to would have expected.

There are more registered Republicans in Arizona. It is a Republican-leaning state. And as one GOP consultant I spoke to described, Republicans have turned what is the best election cycle in years and made it competitive. His take is that Arizona ultimately is not a Trump state. Trump certainly has a lot of enthusiastic supporters here, but Biden did win Arizona in 2020 by 10,500 votes.

And this consultant believes that some Republicans and independents in particular may be turned off by the proximity of some of the top GOP candidates to Trump.