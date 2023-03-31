Annie Lennox on her success in music and dedication to activism

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Amna Nawaz
Anne Azzi Davenport
Her nearly five-decade career has taken Annie Lennox far from her working-class roots in Aberdeen, Scotland. Yet through intense years of recording and touring success, and more recently, dedicating herself to humanitarian causes, she insists she has always remained the same Annie. Amna Nawaz sat down with Lennox for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
