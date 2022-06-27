Artists work next to doctors to help with healing in hospitals

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Jeffrey Brown
Anne Azzi Davenport
Alison Thoet
About half of the nation’s hospitals include arts programming, and the trend appears to be growing. One of the leading centers for studying how art can influence health is the University of Florida’s arts in medicine program, where students can earn a degree in the field. Jeffrey Brown reports for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
