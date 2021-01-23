As Biden gears up to bolster vaccination, logistical challenges remain

Caroline Chen:

So, so far, we have no reason to believe that the vaccines are not going to be efficacious against the different variants that we're seeing.

Epidemiologists, some of them have argued that if we have limited contact tracing resources, which we absolutely do right now in the U.S., that they should prioritize any cases that are the U.K. variant. We have found a few in the country. So we should prioritize those cases because they will spread faster. And then, of course, there is now more than ever the argument that you should not be a case, any type of case.

Viruses just mutate. That's what they do. And every time they mutate, which means you're a case, you're giving it a chance to mutate, you're giving it more chances to mutate away from the type of coronavirus that we know that the vaccine works against.

So our job as individuals is to not be a case. If you're worried about variants, that's your job. Don't be a case. Don't give it a chance to mutate.