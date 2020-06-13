As COVID cases surge, Haiti’s Dr. Pape is on the frontlines again

Dr. Jean Pape:

This type of knowledge is cumulative and it gives you huge experience, for instance. You know, it's been very difficult to convince many people, many Haitians, that COVID is real.

So essentially, what we had to do is go in any community. And then we asked them to give us people that we could train as community health agents. We train them to sensitize their people, their population, where they live, about the disease, and to bring us anybody they feel have signs or symptoms associated with it COVID.

You win that community immediately because poor people are not stupid. Poor people want to make sure that what you're telling them is real and what we're telling them is good for them.