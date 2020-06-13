Politics looms large in Brazil’s response to pandemic

Hari Sreenivasan:

A new outbreak of coronavirus cases in China has put a district in Beijing into what authorities are calling "wartime mode" with new lockdowns in place.

A 52-year-old man hospitalized on Thursday with coronavirus symptoms had visited a major seafood and produce market in early June.

Contact tracers are working to test the ten thousand people who work at the Xinfadi market. So far they have found 45 new cases.

Beijing had gone 55 days without a locally transmitted case of the coronavirus.

And in Brazil, the country 's coronavirus death toll is now the second highest in the world, surpassing the U.K. with nearly 42,000 recorded deaths. Controversy arose there earlier this month when the government stopped publishing some COVID-19 data, including the number of coronavirus deaths. A judge overturned the decision days later.

I spoke with New York Times reporter Ernesto Londoño in Rio de Janeiro about that and more on the COVID-19 crisis in Brazil.

So the president decides not to publish the coronavirus numbers. How do the people react?