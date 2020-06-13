Former COVID hotspot New Rochelle reopens more businesses

Hari Sreenivasan:

As other parts of the country see rises in COVID-19 cases, some early hotspots like New York City continue to see decreases in the daily number of new virus infections.

New York City has now started the first phase of reopening – allowing an estimated 400,000 people back to work in industries like construction and manufacturing.

But as Christopher Booker reports, areas outside the city that were also hit hard by the pandemic, are even further along.