Attorney who investigated Trump’s ties to Russia is acquitted of lying to the FBI

A jury on Tuesday acquitted attorney Michael Sussman on the charge of lying to the FBI, the first case brought to trial by special counsel John Durham, who was appointed during the Trump administration. Former President Trump hoped the probe would uncover illegal behavior by officials who investigated his alleged links to Russia. NPR's Carrie Johnson joins William Brangham to discuss.
