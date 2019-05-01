Barr defends his handling of Mueller report, despite criticism from special counsel

Judy Woodruff:

It was the first chance to question the attorney general now that the special counsel's report is public.

William Barr appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee today amid new revelations that Robert Mueller takes issue with how his work was characterized.

A growing rift between the Department of Justice and the special counsel's office played out today on Capitol Hill. Attorney General William Barr defended his handling of Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.