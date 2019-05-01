Defending Barr, Rep. Collins calls House Democrats’ demands a partisan ‘stunt’

Rep. Doug Collins:

It gives me complete confidence that he does, because, at the end of the day, what Bob Mueller said was, and in the letter — and the attorney general addressed that today — was that the letter was addressed more of a style and function, that they wanted to get it out as soon as possible.

Bill Barr, the attorney general, said, we wanted to do the same, but that it was given to him in a form in which he could not do that right away. So he said, here's the conclusions.

What's interesting and is often under-reported, Judy, is, is that the conclusions were never questioned by Bob Mueller. They never disagreed with what the attorney general said about his conclusions. His was more form and substance to make sure that the report got out, which, by the way, Bill Barr did get out.

He got it out in a very unredacted form as much as possible, and then made a copy to House and Senate leadership in the Judiciary and the Gang of Eight on both sides, of which there's only two of us who've actually read that.

If my chairman on the Judiciary Committee actually was concerned about what was in that less redacted report, he would actually go read it, instead of just demanding. He could actually go read it and then ask for more.

But simply by saying that you are not going to see what the attorney is going to give you shows that this is a politicization and simply down a path of appeasing certain members of his own committee.