Why Rep. Lieu thinks Attorney General Barr should resign

Judy Woodruff:

Well, as we have been hearing, and as Lisa, my colleague, has reported, we now know that Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have been aggressively pushing for the release of the unredacted Mueller report, including, as we have just said, issuing subpoenas.

After it was reported last night that the special counsel sent the attorney general a letter complaining about the attorney general's four-page memo characterizing conclusions of the Mueller report, several Democrats called for the resignation of the attorney general.

One of those Democrats is Congressman Ted Lieu of California. He too is a member of the Judiciary Committee, and he joins me now.

So, Congressman Lieu, before we get to that, I want to ask you about the news. We have just learned that the attorney general will not appear before the House Judiciary Committee. Was it worth it for Democrats on the committee to vote to have staff attorneys questioning, when that appears to be the reason the attorney general isn't going to come?