Is Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia in America’s best interest?

Amna Nawaz:

That's right, Judy.

For more on President Biden's trip and whether it's in America's interests for him to go to Saudi Arabia, we get to views.

James Jeffrey had a 35-year career in the Foreign Service and served as U.S. ambassador to Iraq and Turkey. He is now at the Woodrow Wilson International Center For Scholars. That's a think tank. Dalia Dassa Kaye is a senior fellow at the University of California, Los Angeles' Burkle Center for International Relations. She has written widely about the Middle East.

Welcome to you both. Thank you for joining us tonight.

Dalia Dassa Kaye, I want to begin with.

You have said President Biden's decision to visit to Saudi Arabia is a mistake, it never should have been planned. Explain to me why.

Dalia Dassa Kaye, University of California, Los Angeles: Yes.

Well, I think the dilemma is that the president clearly has compromised on us values and actually interests in accountable partners. And the likelihood is, he's not likely to get many significant strategic gains from this visit.

As your piece set up, this is a leadership now in Saudi Arabia believed to be responsible for the murder of a Washington Post journalist, is continuing to repress dissidents both inside the country and abroad, including U.S. citizens, and launched a catastrophic war in Yemen.

So, if you're going to make Saudi Arabia the centerpiece of your foreign policy, it's, I think, fair to ask, what are we going to get in return, from a U.S. perspective? It's not clear the Saudis are going to be able, even if they're willing, given the tight oil market, to significantly increase oil output to affect oil prices at the pump.

Israeli normalization with the Saudis, which is shaping up to be a centerpiece of this trip, is — normalization is happening even without a presidential visit. And it doesn't look like a major breakthrough, despite these modest symbolic gains, is in the offing.

And, finally, the idea of using this visit to kind of turn regional partners away from global competitors like China and Russia is often — is also a little bit unrealistic. These partners are quite invested in these relationships. We have seen this most recently in our regional partners' unwillingness to confront Putin and join in international sanctions against Russia.