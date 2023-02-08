Bird expert and poet Drew Lanham on how he’s inspired by the natural world

Drew Lanham:

Yes, that's the mission in some sense. But then, when you put the binoculars down and sort of zoom out and you see that bird in the context of place and then begin to understand habitat and begin to — so, this morning, looking at that tiny kinglet, then we can zoom back a little bit and we see that its in holly and its foraging in the holly.

But then we zoom back and we see this wonderful wetland — wooded wetland landscape, right? We see this swamp. And then, when you see the swamp, you begin to think about all these other things. And the kinglet is still there. The kinglet hasn't gone anywhere.