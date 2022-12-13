Brittney Griner’s agent on the basketball star’s recovery after release from Russia

Lindsay Kagawa Colas:

She is.

And it's really nothing new to Brittney. Brittney wakes up every morning and has no choice but to essentially be political just by nature of being who she is. But B.G. being who she is what makes her powerful, is what helped us get her home. The coalition that came together to get her home as representative of that identity that a lot of people saw as a liability.

And we didn't. We saw it as an opportunity. We knew it was the coalition that elected this administration. And we worked really hard to bring that coalition together to ensure that everyone was saying the same thing and that everyone understood what the goal was. And that was ultimately getting her home.

So, yes, life has changed. Life has changed for Brittney. This is not a fame that she was asking for. Brittney has never been concerned about being famous. I think Brittney wanted to be happy. She wanted to be free. She wants to help other people be happy.

And she's going to have more opportunity to do that. And with that opportunity always comes sacrifice and always comes challenge. But she's got a big, passionate and experienced team to help support her in that transition. And we plan to be there now, just like we were when she was in detainment.