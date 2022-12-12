Hostage negotiator recounts Brittney Griner’s first moments after release from Russia

Roger Carstens:

Yes, I think there was a little shock.

I mean, she knew she was going home that day. They woke her up that morning, and they told her to get on her clothes, to grab her stuff, and that she would eventually end up in the United States of America at some point in the near future.

And yet I think, when I jumped on the plane and said: "I'm here on behalf of President Joe Biden and Secretary Blinken, I'm here to take you home," there was a little — still a little shock. It's like, oh, my gosh, this is really happening.

I think she had a — she had a big smile. I had a B.G. pin that's been produced by Cherelle Griner and Lindsay, B.G.'s agent.

And I handed it to her, and I said: "This is the kind of thing that Cherelle and Lindsay and everyone the United States has been concerned about, you, and this pin is in a way of exhibiting that."

So I gave her that pin. And I think she at that point realized I was who I said I was. And, at that point, I sat her down and I said: "Look, we're going to go through a choreography over the next three or four minutes. I'm going to — I have identified you. I'm going to go back to my plane, get the Russian gentleman who's with me on that aircraft. And we're going to do kind of like the 'Bridge of Spies' walk, where both people are going to cross each other as they go to each other's planes."

And she gave me a big smile and said: "OK, I'm ready to go."