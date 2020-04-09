Celebrity chef Jose Andres on why food is a national security issue

Judy Woodruff:

The efforts of restaurateur and chef Jose Andres are now well-known, as he has helped feed those in disaster areas in the U.S. and around the world.

His World Central Kitchen has a new challenge now. Working in close to 30 cities around the country, it has now served one million meals, and hopes to expand even beyond the 100,000 people it is feeding daily.

Jeffrey Brown talked to Andres about how his effort fits into the larger coronavirus picture.