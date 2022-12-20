Congress close to passing massive spending bill with other pieces of legislation attached

John Bresnahan:

Yes.

So, the Electoral Count Reform Act, this is to avoid what happened on January 6, 2020. This bill, which is led by Senator Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat from West Virginia, would limit the role of the vice president in — during the Electoral College certification of the state results on — what happened on January 6.

This was what the pro-Trump supporters, when they attacked the Capitol, they were trying to ban the certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. This would stop that. This would give — make sure to say that the vice president's role is just ceremonial. It also would — it would also make it more difficult for senators and members who object to state results to try to force a vote on that.

So this would try to stop what happened on January 6 from happening again. This is a very important piece of legislation. This should pass, as well as the rest of the bill.

The other issue is TikTok, as you mentioned. There's a lot of concern about law enforcement and national security agencies about TikTok. This is a hugely popular app. It's owned by a Chinese company that has partial ownership by the Chinese government. We're going to ban it from — this bill would ban it from government devices. A number of states are doing the same thing on their own devices.

We will see much more on this in the next Congress. There will be efforts to ban the use of TikTok across the entire United States.