Critical gubernatorial campaigns and the contentious issues that could decide them

Lisa Desjardins:

Democrats and Republicans alike are hoping to flip some governor's mansion this year; 36 states and three territories have gubernatorial matchups this midterm season.

Today, we will be diving into three tossup races, Oregon, Arizona and Wisconsin. To find out what issues are animating those races, I'm joined by Dirk VanderHart with Oregon Public Broadcasting, Zac Schultz of PBS Wisconsin, and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez with The Washington Post.

Thank you to all three of you.

We're going to get into your fascinating gubernatorial races in a second. But, first, just in general, I want to get to what is at stake here.

And I want to start, in particular, in Oregon, with you, Dirk. It's festival season. Can you paint a picture of the season there? And, in particular, how does the governor's race loom? What is that stake in your state?