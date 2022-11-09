Democratic and Republican strategists on what worked and what didn’t in midterm campaigns

Judy Woodruff:

And we know that last night brought a host of surprises, including, as we have been reporting, to Democrats' ability to minimize their expected losses across the board, as we have been discussing here.

To talk about what worked and what didn't for each of the parties, I'm joined by Democratic strategist Guy Cecil and Sarah Longwell, a Republican strategist. She's also the founder of the Republican Accountability Project.

Welcome back to the "NewsHour" to both of you.

Guy Cecil, I'm going to start with you.

How did Democrats do it? I mean, there was this sense going in that there would be a red wave, that it would be a good night for Republicans. They're not off the table. They could still take the House and the Senate, for that matter. But how did Democrats do as well as they did?