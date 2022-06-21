Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What we learned on Day 4 of Jan. 6 committee hearings

Audio

The Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday held its fourth public hearing on the U.S. Capitol insurrection, focusing on the pressure former President Trump exerted on state legislators and state and local election officials to throw out the 2020 election results. NewsHour correspondents Lisa Desjardins and Laura Barrón-López join Judy Woodruff to discuss what we learned.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: