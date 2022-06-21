What we learned on Day 4 of Jan. 6 committee hearings

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
The Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday held its fourth public hearing on the U.S. Capitol insurrection, focusing on the pressure former President Trump exerted on state legislators and state and local election officials to throw out the 2020 election results. NewsHour correspondents Lisa Desjardins and Laura Barrón-López join Judy Woodruff to discuss what we learned.
