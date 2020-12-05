Ethiopia: A growing humanitarian crisis, threats to regional stability

Cameron Hudson:

Well, right now, it's really hard to assess the degree of the humanitarian crisis because the region has been so cut off to outside humanitarian assistance and even communications. So even though this week the U.N. reached an agreement with the Abiy government to allow humanitarian access into the region, we've seen that fighting up until today, up and through today, has really prevented those assessment missions from even getting eyes on the situation.

But we do know that even before this conflict started, this was an incredibly insecure region. As much as 20 percent of the population was food insecure, there were over a hundred thousand internally displaced — there are estimates now that there are a million internally displaced people.

We really only have access to about the 50,000 or so that have crossed the border in the last few weeks into Sudan. But when we know that there are pockets of of internally displaced that we are not able to access and the fears are growing, that those are populations that were surviving on international assistance, that international assistance has been cut off for the last month of fighting. And so we really don't know what we're going to find when we're finally able to access those areas.