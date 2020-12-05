Political ads, poker fundraisers: GA Senate race has raised millions of dollars

Rickey Bevington:

Yesterday, I got a postcard in the mail from some voter in California encouraging me to vote. Georgians are going to be encouraged to vote in all the ways that we know that people are encouraged to vote, including you cannot turn on the television without every ad being a political ad. There's even discussion of local TV stations creating entirely new shows simply so they can sell airtime for ad, for political ads. Right. So, we may be seeing new newscasts pop up. I don't know the 2:30 p.m. Local newscast simply to sell airtime. Of course, I'm being silly, Hari, but it does give you a sense they've got to spend that half a billion dollars somewhere.