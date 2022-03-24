EU Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidi on the West’s response to Putin’s ‘very dark legacy’

Stavros Lambrinidis:

It has not been able to up to now. It's certainly trying.

But when it comes to cryptocurrency, for example, which is actually quite transparent, once are you able to identify, which is the tough part initially, the transaction, to see where it came from, what happened, the markets are already aware that we are setting up a major task force to stop that, when it comes to gold reserves, same thing.

So Russia is going to try to wiggle out, but it won't be able to. And at the end of the day, its economy is crashing as we speak. And I think this is going to be the very sad, the very dark legacy of Mr. Putin on his own country and his own people. The ruble has crashed; 50 percent of its value has disappeared compared to the euro.

The stock markets are still not open. Inflation is skyrocketing in Russia, and people are losing money from their pockets, from their salaries. The oligarchs are running to hide. And I think it's quite interesting there.

That very strange speech that Mr. Putin gave a few days ago, talking about these rich Russian people that have to be self-cleansed from Russia, you know, reminding quite a bit Stalin's language, well, I mean, I'm guessing that maybe some of these oligarchs are actually whispering to him in some ways that what he is doing is really detrimental to their interests, certainly, and probably to Russia's as well.

The sanctions are biting already.