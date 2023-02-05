How streaming platforms are changing the way we listen to music

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Stephanie Sy
Andrew Corkery
Several of the nominees at this year’s Grammy Awards rose to fame and popularity on music streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube, and social media apps like TikTok. Ann Powers, critic and correspondent for NPR Music, joins Stephanie Sy to discuss the changing ways we’re listening to music, and the challenges and opportunities that come with it.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
