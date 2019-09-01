Floridians prepare for Dorian as the hurricane shifts north

John Yang:

Well, I tell you, Hari, what you see behind me pretty much sums it up. Here on the eastern half of Florida, we're at the Good Samaritan Society Retirement Community of Kissimmee Village and they are moving, voluntarily moving their patients who are under skilled nursing care to a sister facility in Deland, Florida, that's on higher ground about 55 miles north of here.

The evacuations that have been called for have been delayed because of the slow moving nature of this storm. They're now going into effect up and down the coastal areas of Florida, on the east coast of Florida for tomorrow morning. Even if this storm does not make a direct hit, does not make landfall on Florida, it still has the potential of doing a lot of damage. High winds, heavy rains and that dangerous storm surge.

And the storm surge could be particularly bad this time of year because right now is the time of the highest tides of the year, something called king tides, because of the alignment of the sun, the earth and the moon giving a great extra gravitational tug on those tides.

So people are poised here. They're watching the forecast, watching the track very carefully, hoping that it does move east off the coast but ready if it doesn't. If it makes a little tick to the west they're prepared.