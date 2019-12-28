Making NewsHour Weekend: A year of reporting on the “Future of Food”

Megan Thompson:

In doing some of the reporting for this story, we were both working on it, and somebody mentioned something called Kernza. And we were both like, what is Kernza? It turns out it's actually a very fascinating story. I mean, a lot of the environmental problems that Melanie was just talking about exist in farming because pretty much all the crops that we plant or the vast majority are annual plants. Something you don't really think about. But what that means is after one season, the plant dies. They had, you know, the roots have to be pulled out of the ground, and the soil to be turned over and replanted. And that actually is very damaging to the soil. And it's also a contributor to climate change. I mean, carbon dioxide is released out of the soil. So there are some scientists back in the seventies and eighties that said we should be looking into figuring out how to create crops that are perennials, crops that stand the ground for many years and can actually repair the soil and trap carbon. And the most successful thing they've come up with so far is something called Kernza. So it was a really fascinating story about something that not many of us, I mean, I did not realize that most of our food that we eat are these annual plants.