Georgia to be ‘center of the American political universe’ during recount, runoff election

Hari Sreenivasan:

One of the too-close-to-call states where there will be a recount is the presidential election in Georgia. There are also two US Senate seats where no candidate received 50 percent of the vote. That means there will be a runoff election that will determine which party controls the Senate during the Biden administration.

I spoke with Rickey Bevington, senior correspondent for Georgia Public Broadcasting, who joined us from Atlanta.

Rickey, it's surprising to a lot of people that Georgia played such an influential and critical role in this election. Going forward, regardless of what the count is at this very moment, there's going to be a recount, right?