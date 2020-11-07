Georgia to be ‘center of the American political universe’ during recount, runoff election

Rickey Bevington:
It's pretty extraordinary. Georgia really is going to be the center of the American political universe between now and January 5th, which is the runoff Election Day. Incumbent Republican David Perdue is seeking a second term. He did not get the 50 percent threshold to avoid a runoff against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff and incumbent appointed senator, another Republican, Kelly Loeffler, also did not get above the 50 percent threshold to avoid a runoff.
Now, there were 20 challengers against Loeffler. This was a very unique special election. Rarely would we see two senatorial elections in one year. However, our former senior senator Johnny Isakson had to resign, retire about a year ago due to health reasons. So Loeffler was appointed, she took office in January. And so that's why we called it a 'jungle primary' and any candidate could run who wanted to. Loeffler will face the Reverend Raphael Warnock on January 5th. He is currently pastor of Dr. Martin Luther King's former church, Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.
