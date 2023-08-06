Hmong chef Yia Vang brings a taste of home to Minnesota’s Twin Cities

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Megan Thompson
St. Paul, Minnesota, is home to the nation’s largest population of Hmong, an Indigenous people from Southeast Asia. After the Vietnam War, thousands of Hmong refugees ended up in the Upper Midwest and have called the area home for nearly 50 years, but their cooking hadn’t quite found a foothold in the local restaurant scene. As special correspondent Megan Thompson reports, one chef seems to be changing that.
