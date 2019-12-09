House Judiciary Committee hosts combative hearing with counsels ahead of impeachment

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president at the White House spoke about the impeachment hearing. He said he watched a bit of this, but he said it was basically a disgrace and a hoax.

That said, Republicans really outlined a new defense of the president today. They went after Ambassador Gordon Sondland, the E.U. ambassador, the European Union ambassador. They said that he was seen as an intelligence risk, that he was seen as problematic, and that people were wondering why he was still involved in Ukraine.

Now, Democrats and critics of the president will say that Ambassador Gordon Sondland was acting at that the direction of President Trump.

I spoke to the an attorney for Gordon Sondland, who said he didn't want to comment about Republicans going after Gordon Sondland specifically, but he said his testimony speaks for himself. And in his testimony, Gordon Sondland said that he thought the president was asking him to go forward with a quid pro quo and to pressure Ukraine to get an investigation into Joe Biden in exchange for that military aid.

Also, Republicans are going after Rudy Giuliani and trying to scapegoat him in some ways. They were saying that there was evidence that the president's personal attorney was acting not in line with what the president wanted him to do.

But over the weekend, President Trump said that he was aware of Rudy Giuliani being in Ukraine and that he was collecting information that might help him. The president also said that Rudy Giuliani might be coming out with some sort of report that might be filed to Congress or the attorney general.

So, even as Republicans are trying to, in some ways, throw people under the bus or scapegoat them, as Democrats would say, both — the Republicans are really coming up short on that end.