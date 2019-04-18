How 3 legal experts interpret the Mueller report

Judy Woodruff:

Twenty-two months, 2,800 subpoenas, and some 500 witnesses later, Robert Mueller's extensive report goes over not just his investigation's findings, but also how he believed U.S. criminal law applied to the facts.

Three legal experts are here to wade into all of this.

They are George Terwilliger. He was deputy attorney general during William Barr's previous stint atop the Justice Department in the George H.W. Bush administration. Bob Bauer was White House counsel under President Obama. He was an outside counsel to Senate Democrats during the Senate's trial of former President Clinton.

And Mary McCord served as acting head of the Justice Department's National Security Division. She is mentioned in the report, having been part of the team that went to the White House to voice initial warnings about Michael Flynn. She is now a litigator at Georgetown University.

And we say hello and welcome back to "NewsHour" for all of you. Thank you for being here on this important day.

I'm going to start with you, George Terwilliger.

What do you make of the finding by the special counsel that there was no conspiracy, no collusion, no cooperation between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, Russian officials, when there were so many attempts by the Russians to reach into that election?