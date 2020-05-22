How a centuries-old water mill is providing this British county its daily bread

Judy Woodruff:

And now the miller's tale.

Among — many of you will know that we have borrowed the title of this story from the medieval British poet Geoffrey Chaucer and his Canterbury Tales.

Unlike that poem, full of adultery and trickery, we bring you a tale of uplift from a picturesque water mill from after Chaucer's era pressed back into service today to provide bakers and grocers fresh flour amid COVID-19 shortages.

From the county of Dorset, 120 miles south West of London, special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports.