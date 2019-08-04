How media coverage contributes to white supremacist rhetoric

Hari Sreenivasan:

What we know about the killers and several recent mass shootings in America is that many share a white supremacist ideology.

Joan Donovan studies this hate-filled community and has written a guide for journalists who cover it. She is the Director of the Technology and Social Change Research Project at Harvard University's Kennedy Shorenstein Center and she joins us now from West Newton, Massachusetts.

You know racism white supremacy has existed almost as long as this entire country has. So what's different about it now?