Is Mueller report a ‘final determination’ or an ‘impeachment referral?’

Judy Woodruff:

And we turn now to why Robert Mueller chose not to subpoena the president to testify and more.

For that, I'm joined by Robert Ray. He was independent counsel during the Whitewater investigation into President Clinton. And Garrett Graff, He's a contributor to "Wired" magazine and the author of "The Threat Matrix: Inside Robert Mueller's FBI and the War on Global Terror."

Hello to both of you. Thank you for being here.

I want to get to the subpoena question, but, first, I want to ask you about the — what Mr. Mueller did in trying to determine whether there was obstruction of justice.

Robert Ray, the president — investigator — rather, the investigators, including the special counsel, clearly spent a lot of time looking at what the president did. And we learned that he asked, on a number of occasions, people who work for him, the White House counsel, other advisers, to go and either ask the attorney general to resign, to step down, or to stop the work that he was doing, to — tried to get Mr. Mueller to stop what he was doing.

How do we read that? And how do we read that as not obstruction?