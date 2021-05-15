Israel-Palestine conflict intensifies as violence escalates

Daniel Estrin:

Well, the latest news is that the Associated Press bureau in Gaza City was flattened in an Israeli attack. The AP bureau was located in a high rise building along with Al Jazeera and other offices. And the owner of the building received a call from the Israeli military notifying him that the building would be attacked and evacuate now. It attacked the building with airstrikes and demolished it. And then later Israel announced that it had done so because Hamas militant intelligence was using the building.

Now, no one was reported injured in the attack. Israel has also not provided any evidence to support the claim of Hamas using the building. I asked Mark Regev, who is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's senior adviser, about this, and he said that giving the building one hour's notice was ample warning to get people out. It also gave Hamas a tip, but that it was balancing the need to protect innocent lives with the need to strike military targets. White House spokesman Jen Psaki has said that the White House has spoken directly with Israel, saying that it should ensure the safety and security of journalists. And my former colleague, Farah Sankaram, just yesterday, his own farmhouse was bombed by an Israeli strike. And he wrote that the only place that he felt safe was the Associated Press building, which is now destroyed.