Rep. Elaine Luria discusses the investigation into the Capitol insurrection

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA):

Well, we're going to paint a very clear picture, a minute-by-minute, almost, detailed picture of what happened between the time he stepped off the stage at the Ellipse.

And, as a reminder, he had just given a speech, a rallying cry to this mob that he had assembled in Washington, and he led them to believe that he was going to join them in marching to the Capitol. And then he went back to the White House. He really still wanted to go the Capitol, but went back to the White House.

And we will see, over the course of 187 minutes — that's more than three hours — that he sat in the White House and watched the events unfold, many people around him. There was a flurry of action and pressure essentially to try to get him to stand up and use the microphone that he had as the president of the United States to tell the rioters to stop, to stop the violence.

But he didn't do that until about 4:17 in the afternoon, when it was clear that what the rioters were trying to do to pressure the vice president, to stop or delay the counting of the election results, that that wasn't going to be successful.

So we will go into a lot of detail. And we will hear from lots of people who were in the White House that day.