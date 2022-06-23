Jan. 6 panel details how Trump tried to use the Justice Department to stay in office

Andrea Bernstein, Investigative Journalist:

So, at the end of this hearing, Adam Kinzinger, a Republican, gestured to the three witnesses, former top Trump appointees at the Department of Justice, and said, because of these individuals, the president's coup attempt — excuse me — the president's coup failed.

He called it a coup, which is really a stunning thing to sort of have before us, that we have come to this point in our democracy. And the hearing today, which focused on this dramatic meeting on January 3, where President Trump wants to overthrow these top three men in the Justice Department, so he can put in Jeffrey Clark, a lower-level individual who appears to believe in the conspiracy theories and in the false allegations of voter fraud, to send letters to state legislatures across the country, telling them not to send the valid electors to Washington.

So this meeting is happening. Clark is almost appointed. There's two hours of what was described as heated discussion. And then, finally, President Trump gives in because he can't — he doesn't think he can get it done.

And when you think about the — where this hearing happened, the day before is the 67-minute call with the Georgia secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, that we heard in the earlier hearing this week. On January 3, according to documents and testimony that have been introduced in the investigations, the Proud Boys had a well-developed plan to attack the Capitol.

The next day, January 4, Trump berates his vice president, Mike Pence, to try to get him to acquiesce to not accepting the Electoral College vote.