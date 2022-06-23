What we learned on Day 5 of Jan. 6 committee hearings

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Tess Conciatori
Saher Khan
Tommy Walters
In its fifth public hearing, the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack detailed its findings of how former President Trump pressured the Department of Justice to overturn the 2020 election results. NewsHour's Lisa Desjardins and Laura Barrón-López join Judy Woodruff to discuss.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Tommy Walters is an associate producer at the PBS NewsHour.
