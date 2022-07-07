The case against the suspected Highland Park gunman

Eric Rinehart, Lake County, Illinois, State’s Attorney:

Thank you very much for having me on, Stephanie.

First, I want to continue to express my condolences, our office's condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, to those who were injured. This has been devastating to our community. But there's also been a lot of strength and a lot of fortitude. And that is uplifting, even as we begin the healing process.

Regarding the motive, I don't want to talk too much about that. I want that evidence to come out in court. It's not — it's not something that we have gotten into a lot of detail, because we're — this is still an active investigation. We are still investigating a mountain of evidence.

You asked me about, what other charges are we looking at? Everyone who was injured in that parade on that plaza, we're going to get justice for every one of them. And we're going to file a charge related to each and every person who was hurt. We're looking at a few other charges also, in terms of how broad this plan and this attack was to intimidate and scare people on July 4.