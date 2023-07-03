Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Katty Kay discusses new book ‘The Power Code’ on women and power

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

By —

Cybele Mayes-Osterman

Audio

"The Power Code" is a revealing look at women in leadership and how they view, and use their power differently compared to their male counterparts. It's the latest collaboration from journalists Katty Kay and Claire Shipman. Amna Nawaz sat down with Kay to discuss the book.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

@IAmAmnaNawaz
By —

Cybele Mayes-Osterman

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch