Katty Kay discusses new book ‘The Power Code’ on women and power

Amna Nawaz
Cybele Mayes-Osterman
"The Power Code" is a revealing look at women in leadership and how they view, and use their power differently compared to their male counterparts. It's the latest collaboration from journalists Katty Kay and Claire Shipman. Amna Nawaz sat down with Kay to discuss the book.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
