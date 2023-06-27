Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
New book ‘The Bill of Obligations’ calls for renewed commitment to American citizenship

For a more optimistic take on the future of our country, a new book released earlier this year provides some answers. "The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens" argues democracy works best when citizens recognize their rights and their duties. Amna Nawaz sat down with its author, Richard Haass, a veteran diplomat and president of the Council on Foreign Relations, to discuss more.

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.

