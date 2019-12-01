Mac DeMarco is surviving as an indie artist in a digital age

Christopher Booker:

DeMarco's understanding of the basics is how it started. Living in Montreal at the time, he began uploading his songs to Bandcamp, a website that allows musicians to sell music and merchandise directly to consumers. He was signed to independent label Captured Tracks soon after. His first two releases in 2012 — an EP called "Rock n' Roll Nightclub" followed by the full length album "2″ produced tens of millions of streams of his music and videos.

His video for "My Kind of Woman" from his album "2" has 35 million views on YouTube. While his song "Chamber of Reflection" which comes from his 2014 follow up, "Salad Days," has been streamed over 96 million times on Spotify. And this past summer, with the release of his album "Here Comes the Cowboy" released on his own label, his basic understanding produced a bonafide Billboard hit.