Making NewsHour Weekend: A year of covering resilience and hope

Ivette Feliciano:

So that's right. We went on the ninth anniversary of the devastating earthquake in Haiti and we did a three-part series, which I think allowed us to delve into a lot of issues that aren't normally covered in mainstream media.

One piece that we did was about this historically very tumultuous relationship between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. And several years ago, the Dominican government decided to strip the citizenship of tens of thousands of Haitian migrants and not only them, but people of Haitian descent who were born and raised in the country. And this has caused a huge problem of statelessness along the border of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

But what initially brought us to Haiti was that one of our wonderful video editors, Judith Wolfe, came to us and told us about this story that she'd heard about this incredible doctor who's based in Port-au-Prince. He runs an organization called GHESKIO, which is the second oldest research institution dedicated to the fight against HIV and AIDS. He and his team have provided thousands of Haitians with free health care and other types of supports. And not only that, but they have really greatly influenced the global guidelines for treating HIV and AIDS in low-resource settings.

EXCERPT