School administrators hope apprenticeship programs will alleviate teacher shortages

Stephanie Sy
Mary Fecteau
Apprenticeships are common in fields like welding, plumbing and carpentry, but until recently, the federal government didn’t recognize teaching apprenticeships. Educators are now hoping that new federal funding, combined with experience from college programs, will open the floodgates to a new class of qualified, diverse teachers. Stephanie Sy reports from Dallas for our series, Rethinking College.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
