U.S. colleges divided over whether to end legacy admissions

Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Karina Cuevas
Karina Cuevas
In the coming weeks, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling on the use of race in college admissions. The case is focusing attention on other practices used in admissions that may need to change, including the children of alumni who often have preference and are often white and affluent. Geoff Bennett discussed legacy applicants with Evan Mandery for our series, Rethinking College.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
