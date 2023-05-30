U.S. colleges divided over whether to end legacy admissions

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

By —

Karina Cuevas

Audio

In the coming weeks, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling on the use of race in college admissions. The case is focusing attention on other practices used in admissions that may need to change, including the children of alumni who often have preference and are often white and affluent. Geoff Bennett discussed legacy applicants with Evan Mandery for our series, Rethinking College.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
By —

Karina Cuevas

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch