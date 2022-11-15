Monastery invests in craftsmanship by expanding its hand-crafted pipe organ

Fred de Sam Lazaro:

Pasi relies on electronics to confirm what his year is telling him, that the pipe is sounding the right note.

The typical organ like the one at St. John's takes up to two years to build, ship and reassemble in its permanent home, an exacting, increasingly rare craft. Only a few builders remain in business in America, most of them older, like Martin Pasi, who trained in his native Austria, before immigrating to the U.S. four decades ago.

It was while he was installing the organ in Collegeville that Martin Pasi says he had plenty of time for reflection, worrying in particular as age 70 approached about who would succeed him. And it's here that the idea first came up, why not move the whole operation to St. John's Abbey?

He's pinning his hopes on a campus with hundreds of students with a long tradition of woodworking. Most of the furniture at St. John's is crafted here from the abbey's own sustainable forests.