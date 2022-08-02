Months of political infighting in Iraq prompt widespread protests and instability

Simona Foltyn:

Ironically, Sadr has been part of the very system he now wants to upend. The descendant of an influential family of clerics, he first gained notoriety for fighting the American army following the 2003 invasion of Iraq, but then transformed his movement into a dominant political force.

His party won last October's parliamentary election. In a bid to tighten his grip over the state, he broke with the previous custom of sharing power with other Shia parties, but ultimately failed to form a government.

After months of fruitless negotiations, the mercurial cleric instructed his 73 members of Parliament to resign, thus forfeiting his electoral victory in what some observers called a strategic mistake.

Now his followers are occupying Parliament and blocking the election of a new president and prime minister. Sadr may have officially withdrawn from the political process, but this protest is a reminder to his Shia rivals that he remains a pivotal figure in Iraqi politics who commands a devout following of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis and one of most powerful armed groups.

On the opposing side is a grouping of Shia parties called the Coordination Framework. On Monday, it's supporters staged a counterprotest just a few hundred yards away from Parliament, with security forces forming a buffer zone between the two sides.

The framework includes Iran-aligned parties and former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, who has been Sadr's arch-enemy ever since he launched a battle against Sadr's militia in 2008.

The trigger for the Sadrists' insurrection was the Framework's impending nomination of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as prime minister. Sudani served in Maliki's government, an unacceptable affiliation for the Sadrists.

Muslim Obaid, Follower of Muqtada al-Sadr (through translator): He is rejected. It's the corrupt ones who chose him, not the people. He has been part of this political system.